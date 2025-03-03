PSG vs Liverpool: 4 Classic European Matches
PSG faces a challenging task in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as they face Premier League side Liverpool.
The Parisians have faced the current Premier League leaders four times in European competitions. Twice in the Champions League and two in the Cup Winners' Cup (now Europa League).
Below are the four classic matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.
April 10, 1997: PSG 3-0 Liverpool (Cup Winners' Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg)
The Parisians were drawn against Liverpool in the Cup Winners' Cup semi-final, both looking to make the final in Rotterdam.
Under head coach Ricardo Gomez, PSG gave themselves a huge advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield. Three goals with no reply meant Liverpool would have it all to do two weeks after the game at Parc des Princes.
Leonardo gave PSG the lead after 11 minutes before he turned provider in the 37th minute for midfielder Benoît Cauet to score. Jérôme Leroy added a third in the 83rd minute to give the home team a 3-0 win.
April 24, 1997: Liverpol 2-0 PSG (Cup Winners' Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg)
Liverpool had a challenging task overturning a 3-goal deficit from the first leg. However, they did make the Parisians sweat late on.
The Reds managed to get an early goal, which helped the belief inside the stadium. Robbie Fowler scored after 12 minutes, thanks to an assist from strike partner Stan Collymore. Liverpool put constant pressure on PSG but could not find the second goal for some time.
The home team made the final minutes very nervy for PSG. Center-back and captain heading home from a Stig Inge Bjørnebye corner in the 80th minute. However, the French club booked a place in the 1997 final. They would face Barcelona, losing 1-0 Ronaldo Nazário penalty.
September 18, 2018: Liverpool 3-2 PSG
PSG and Liverpool were drawn into the same 2018/17 Champions League group. The first leg was played at Anfield, serving up a classic.
The home team put themselves 2-0 up thanks to Daniel Sturridge (30') and a James Milner penalty (36'). PSG pulled one back just before halftime, right-back Thomas Meunier reacting quickly to guide a shot into the corner.
Kylian Mbappe looked like he had rescued a point for the Parisians. However, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino's (90+2') strike meant all three points stayed in England.
November 28, 2018: PSG 2-1 Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain avenged the defeat in the reverse fixture, beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.
Goals from left-back Juan Bernat and Neymar gave PSG a 2-0 lead. However, James Milner scored a penalty just before halftime to make the second half intriguing.
The contest had no more goals, resulting in three points for the home team., It meant the Parisians could top the group table with a win over Red Star Belgrade in the final game. They did just that, but Liverpool went on to win the competition.
