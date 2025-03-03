PSG vs Liverpool: Combined Starting XI Ahead of Champions League Match
PSG is set to play Liverpool in a scintillating UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown. The first leg takes place at the Parc des Princes on March 5.
The two sides last met in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2018-19. The Parisians won the home game 2-1 and lost 3-2 at Anfield.
Both teams are packed with world-class players in their ranks. Considering their current form and injury issues, let's look at the combined XI.
PSG & Liverpool Combined XI
GK: Alisson- Both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alisson are fantastic shot-stoppers. The Liverpool man, though, edges it ahead of the Italian.
RB: Achraf Hakimi- It was a tough pick because Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold. Hakimi, though, edges it out due to his form.
CB: Marquinhos- When fit, the PSG center-back is one of the best in the world. His presence in the combined team is a no-brainer. The Brazilian is also in good form and scored in the previous game against LOSC Lille.
CB: Virgil van Dijk - Virgil van Dijk is arguably the best defender in the world. The Dutchman has been solid this season and will surely make the combined XI.
LB: Nuno Mendes- Nuno Mendes looks like a superstar in the making. Blessed with an electric pace, the Portugal international would start ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.
CM: Fabian Ruiz- Fabian Ruiz has recently been very decisive for PSG. Based on his form and impact, the Spaniard deserves a place in the combined XI.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch- Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the best players in Liverpool's high-flying campaign. He makes it in the combined XI ahead of the young talent Desire Doue.
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai- It was a tough pick between Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for the final midfield spot, but the Hungary captain got the nod.
RW: Mohamed Salah- Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world. His pick in the combined XI is certain. Salah has been in dazzling form this term.
ST: Goncalo Ramos- In a battle of two Portuguese strikers, the younger Ramos gets the nod. In 24 appearances this season, Ramos has scored 12 goals and provided five assists.
LW: Ousmane Dembele- Dembele has played on the right for PSG. However, Salah's presence forces a shift in position. The Frenchman can play on both sides, and his form makes it impossible to exclude him from the combined XI.
