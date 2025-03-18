PSG Duo Receive Frosty Reception From Deschamps After Arriving Late To France Duty
Two of Paris Saint-Germain's most promising young players will play a role for the France National Team this month as Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery were both called up for March internationals.
For Doue, this is the first senior France team he has been a part of, but he and Zaire-Emery were late to arrive at Clairefontaine to join up with the rest of the squad.
It is not clear how late they were, but a video of their arrival was shared by the national team's X account which showed coach Didier Deschamps greeting Doue and Zaire-Emery.
MORE: Every PSG Player Who Has Been Called Up for Their National Side in March
Translated by Get French Football News, Deschamps says to Doue after welcoming him: "You’re with Warren? That’s why you’re late?" and the situation seems amicable. The experienced coach then points out "there are some managers where you'd leave straight away."
The changes in facial expression from Deschamps show that he clearly is not impressed with the PSG duo being late but chooses not to throw the book at them. Either way, Doue may need to work even harder to make an impression on Deschamps during these internationals.
France is playing in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and has a two-legged tie against Croatia, the team they beat in the 2018 World Cup Final.
