PSG Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Has Crazy Stat When Playing for the Spain National Team
PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been a revelation since his move to the French capital from Napoli in 2022. His performances have been more impressive since the arrival of head coach Luis Enrique in 2023.
This season, the Spaniard has been vital to the Parisians leading the Ligue 1 standings, reaching the French Cup semifinals, and the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Enrique's side is also unbeaten in the French league after 26 games, winning 21 and drawing five. PSG has eight more games to navigate to become the first team to record an unbeaten season in Ligue 1.
It's not the only fantastic record that Ruiz holds. In his 35 appearances with the Spanish national team, he has never experienced a loss. It is an impressive stat, with wins over England, France, Germany, and Italy showing it's not just against lesser opponents.
It has led to the Spanish Dailey newspaper putting his face on the front page, labeling him "The invincible." At 28, he helped La Furia Roja win the 2024 Euros, starting every game aside from one where he was rested in the final group game.
Ruiz hopes the streak continues as Spain face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. The first leg is played in Rotterdam, and the second is in Valencia.
