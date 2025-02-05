Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Paris Saint-Germain welcomes third-placed Monaco to the Parc des Princes for a big Ligue 1 encounter.
The Parisians have faced Monaco more than any other French team in their history, and they have had some entertaining games over that time.
Let's revisit five classic Ligue 1 matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco ahead of this weekend's game.
April 14, 2018: Paris Saint-Germain 7-1 Monaco
PSG put Monaco to the sword during their home game against Monaco in the 2017/18 Ligue season, hitting them for seven.
Paris raced to a 4-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes, a brace from Giovani Lo Celso and goals from Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria. Rony Lopes pulled a goal back for the visitors just before halftime, giving them slight hope of a comeback.
That was soon put to bed, with Di Maria grabbing his second after 58 minutes. An own goal from Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Julian Draxler completed the rout.
February 10, 2007: Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Monaco
The Parc des Princes saw six goals, resulting in all three points for the Parisians, with three goals in the final seven minutes.
It took just five minutes for the first goal to go in, thanks to PSG winger Amara Diane. Flavio Roma's own goal made it two ten minutes before halftime. Monaco striker Frederic Piquionne pulled on back early in the second half, his seventh goal of the season.
Paris Saint-Germain put the result out of sight with goals from Marcelo Gallardo (83') and Cristian Rodriguez (85'). Les Rouge et Blanc grabbed the final goal, German striker Jan Koller making it 4-2.
January 12, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain 3-3 Monaco
Both teams shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller, with five goals in the first half.
Neymar opened the scoring for PSG, but the game swung in favor of Monaco, with goals from Gelson Martins (7') and Wissam Ben Yedder (13') making it 2-1. The pendulum swung back the way of the home team, a Fode Ballo-Toure own goal (24') and a second for Neymar (42').
It took 25 second-half minutes for the final goal, Islam Slimani smashing home the equalizer to end a pulsating game.
August 28, 2016: Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco took the spoils in an early encounter in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 season, where both teams finished behind eventual champions Lille in the standings.
Joao Moutinho opened the scoring for Les Rouge et Blanc, with Fabinho scoring from the spot right on halftime after a David Luiz foul. Edinson Cavani scored his first goal of the season, heading home to try to mount a comeback.
A Serge Aurier own goal ended any chance of a comeback in the 80th minute, with Monaco securing an important early season win.
November 24, 2023: Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain had five different scorers, recording a convincing 5-2 win at the Parc des Princes.
PSG took the lead in the 18th minute through striker Goncalo Ramos. However, four minutes later, Takumi Minamino equalized for the visitors before the home team scored three goals to put the game out of sight: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha with the goals.
Folarin Balogun (75') gave the visitors some hope, but it wasn't to be, with Randal Kolo Muani making it five minutes into added-on time.
