PSG Fans Banned From Potential Title Decider Against Saint-Étienne
Paris Saint-Germain heads south to Saint-Étienne, knowing that there is a chance of securing the Ligue 1 title, but it could prove to be a lonely affair.
There will be nobody in the away section at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard because of a decree from the Loire prefecture, which cites “the risk of public order disturbances linked to the antagonism between supporters of the two teams."
There is a developing situation in French football, which has seen the relationship between the French government and the French National Supporters Association decline rapidly.
There was recently a proposal from French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to disband three historic supporter associations at Saint-Étienne and FC Nantes, which led to a huge backlash from fans.
The authorities in question can expect major anger from PSG fans if Les Parisiens do manage to win the Ligue 1 title this weekend, and they weren't in the stadium to see it.
In order for that to happen, PSG must first win against Saint-Étienne. Olympique Marseille would need to lose against Stade Reims, and there would need to be a draw between OGC Nice and AS Monaco in the Derby de la Côte d’Azur.
