PSG Forward Desire Doue Scoops Ligue 1 Award For The First Time In His Career
Young PSG forward Desire Doue has been sensational over the last months, especially in March. It has resulted in him scooping the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award.
Doue received 44% of the votes, just beating Monaco striker Mika Biereth, who received 38%. Doue's PSG and France teammate Ousmane Dembele finished third with 18% of the vote.
Surprisingly, it was his first monthly Ligue 1 Player of the Month award, despite having a good 2023-24 season with his previous club, Rennes. Doue deserved the award, scoring three goals and adding two assists during the month.
MORE: PSG Young Talent Desire Doue Reveals His Idol Who Has Worn The Parisian Jersey
He is the third Paris Saint-Germain player to win the monthly award this season, following Bradley Barcola (September and Ousmane Dembele (February). Doue also saw his strike against Lille pick up the March Ligue 1 Goal of the Month.
The 19-year-old signed in the 2024 summer transfer window and started his PSG debut season slowly. However, Doue has been sensational as soon as the calendar turned to 2025. He scored some vital goals for the Parisians, including the winning goal against Angers, securing the Ligue 1 title.
PSG are looking to add the Champions League, French Cup, and World Club Cup to their Ligue 1 and Champions Trophy accolades this season. That would be an unbelievable debut season for Doue.
