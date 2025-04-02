PSG's Achraf Hakimi Among Finalists For Top Ligue 1 Award for the 2024/25 season
PSG are on course for a quadruple this season after surviving against Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in yesterday's French Cup semi-final.
Achraf Hakimi assisted for Ousmane Dembele just before the half to get the Parisians back in the game after trailing 2-0. That goal likely changed the second-half trajectory, going into the locker room with some positivity.
The Moroccan has helped the team stay unbeaten in Ligue 1, and knowing a win against Angers on Saturday will secure the league title. Hakimi has four goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this season with seven games remaining.
It has resulted in him again being nominated for the 2025 Marc-Vivien Foé Prize. The trophy is handed to the best African player in Ligue 1 for their season performance.
Hakimi finished second to former Marseille and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He should have an excellent chance of scooping the award this time around.
The results will be announced on May 12 by RFI and France 24; here is the complete list of finalists for the prize.
The 12 finalists for the 2025 Marc-Vivien Foé Prize
- Himad Abdelli, midfielder (Algeria, Angers)
- Eliesse Ben Seghir, striker (Morocco, Monaco)
- Lamine Camara, midfielder (Senegal, Monaco)
- Habib Diarra, midfielder (Senegal, RC Strasbourg)
- Yahia Fofana, goalkeeper (Ivory Coast, Angers)
- Amine Gouiri, striker (Algeria, Rennes-Olympique de Marseille)
- Evann Guessand, striker (Ivory Coast, OGC Nice)
- Achraf Hakimi, defender (Morocco, PSG)
- Moussa Niakhaté, defender (Senegal, Olympique Lyonnais)
- Moses Simon, striker (Nigeria, FC Nantes)
- Abdoulaye Touré, midfielder (Guinea, Le Havre)
- Hamed Junior Traoré, attacking midfielder (Ivory Coast, AJ Auxerre)
