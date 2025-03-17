PSG Social Media Account Trolls Rivals Marseille After 3-1 Le Classique Win
PSG took the bragging rights for the 2024/25 season in Le Classique, grabbing their second win yesterday. After winning the first game 3-0 at the Stade Vélodrome in October, the Parisians ran out 3-1 winners yesterday at the Parc des Princes.
The win put Paris Saint-Germain 19 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The team in second place are, in fact, Marseille. The PSG social media team were on hand to troll their bitter rivals in a brilliant post.
MORE: PSG 3-1 Marseille: Full Match Highlights of Ligue 1 Clash
The official PSG account posted on X mocking Les Phocéens due to the massive gap between the two Ligue 1 rivals. It was done in a way that will have the opposing fans fuming.
As you can see, the distance between the two is so big that the post is extremely long. When opening it inside the app, you must click 'show more' to see Marseille's name on 49 points.
The picture also posted was to troll Marseille. The squad is celebrating in the changing rooms, holding up a Lee Kang-in jersey. The South Korean wears the No. 19, which, as mentioned, is the point distance between the two.
PSG will need just a few more wins to secure their fourth consecutive title. They play 17th placed Saint-Étienne when they return from the international break.
