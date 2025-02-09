PSG Star Ousmane Dembele Wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month Award
Ousmane Dembele has been in sensational form for PSG this season. Very few players in world football are on the Frenchman's level at the moment.
Dembele has scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 19 league appearances this term making him Ligue 1's top scorer at the moment.
In January, he scored three times in two league appearances. The ex-Barcelona man has now been awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for January.
Dembele has taken his form to another level in February. After a hat trick against Brest, he scored twice in the recent win against AS Monaco. Across all competitions, Dembele has scored 21 goals and bagged six assists in 27 appearances.
PSG, on the other hand, are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season. They have 53 points on the board from 21 matches. Luis Enrique's side have won 16 matches, drawing the other five.
Dembele recently received plaudits from former PSG ace Kylian Mbappe. The current Real Madrid superstar told L'Equipe:
I'm his number-one supporter. I've known his qualities since we were 14. I also think he's had a mental breakthrough which means he's more relaxed in front of goal. He's a top player! His room for improvement also depends on what his coach expects of him in this position. I think he's doing very well and he's PSG's main attacking player. Given the form he's in at the moment, he can't set himself any limits, he has to continue like this and he'll finish the year with a lot of wins (laughs).- Kylian Mbappe
