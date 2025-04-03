PSG vs Angers: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG take on Angers at the Parc des Princes on April 5, knowing just one point will clinch their 13th Ligue 1 title and fourth consecutive trophy.
The Parisians have dominated Les Scoïstes recently, winning the last 17 meetings and not losing since the 1970s. That record would mean that Paris Saint-Germain should have enough to win the Ligue 1 title in front of their home fans, but we know soccer doesn't always follow the form.
In preparation for Saturday's match, let's look at five classic Ligue 1 matches between the PSG and Angers.
January 23, 2016: PSG 5-1 Angers
After a 0-0 draw in the reverse game, the two teams met at the Parc des Princes for the first time in over 20 years. In front of 46,000, PSG showed no mercy. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (32') and Lucas Moura (40') gave the home team a 2-0 half-time lead.
Right-back Gregory van der Wiel made it three early in the second half, with Angers midfielder Pierrick Capelle pulling one back in the 59th minute. However, that was just a constellation, with Angel Di Maria scoring a brace within three minutes to complete the out.
November 11, 2024: Angers 2-4 PSG
The reverse fixture from this season threw up six goals, but the result was decided in the first 45 minutes. PSG scored all four goals in the first half, silencing the Raymond Kopa Stadium.
A brace from South Korean Lee Kang-in was followed by a brace from Bradley Barcola, one of which was assisted by Kang-in. Angers managed to make the scoreline less empathic with two stoppage-time goals. Esteban Lepaul (90+1') and Emmanuel Biumla (90+6') with the goals for the home team to give the fans something to cheer.
October 2, 2020: PSG 6-1 Angers
Paris Saint-Germain scored six goals at the Parc des Princes during the 2020/21 season. However, it was in front of just 1,000 fans due to COVID restrictions. Alessandro Florenzi and Neymar gave PSG a two-goal lead at the half, with the Brazilian adding another straight out of half-time.
The away side pulled a goal back through Ismaël Traore (52'), but Julian Draxler established the three-goal lead just five minutes later. Idrissa Gueye and Kylian Mbappe added late goals for an emphatic win.
October 15, 2021: PSG 2-1 Angers
One of the games where Les Scoïstes came close to ending the PSG dominance was in 2021 at the home of the champions. The away team took a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute from attacking midfielder Angelo Fulgini.
Angers held the lead until the 69th minute when Portuguese midfielder Danilo headed home from a Kylian Mbappe cross. The Black and Whites' hearts were broken with three minutes left of the game, Mbappe scoring from the spot after a handball from Pierrick Capelle.
April 20, 2022: Angers 0-3 PSG
The Parisians all but secured the Ligue 1 title for the 2021/22 season with a 3-0 win over Angers. The win meant PSG would need to lose the last five games, and Marseille won all five while also overturning a 23-goal difference deficit.
First half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos put them on their way to three points. Captain Marquinhos added a third late on. PSG were reduced to ten men in stoppage time thanks to a bad foul from youngster Edouard Michut.
