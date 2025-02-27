PSG vs Lille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG host Lille on Saturday in Ligue 1, looking to maintain their remarkable 23-game unbeaten run this season after defeating Lyon 3-2 last week.
Their opponent this weekend, Lille, has pulled off giant killings in the Champions League this season, beating both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and could prove to be a threat to this record.
It will be the 96th time PSG and Lille have faced each other in Ligue 1. Here are five classic league matches between the sides.
Februrary 19, 2023: PSG 4-3 Lille
Lionel Messi scored a dramatic 95th-minute free kick to secure the three points in Neymar's last appearance for PSG.
PSG led 2-0 through goals from Mbappe and Neymar, with Diakité pulling one back for Lille before the break.
Then came the turning point. Neymar was stretchered off five minutes after half-time, in great pain after landing awkwardly on his ankle. The Brazilian required surgery and it proved to be a tragic end to his PSG career.
Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba then transformed the match, putting Lille 3-2 up before the 70th minute.
However, Kylian Mbappe gave PSG hope in the 87th minute, firing a low shot into the corner to equalise for his second of the day. Messi's magnificent stoppage-time winner concluded a fantastic game.
Februrary 6, 2022: Lille 1-5 PSG
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG ran riot against defending champions Lille to move 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, with Messi again on the scoresheet.
After Lille's Sven Botman's half-volley canceled out Danilo Pereira's opener, the floodgates opened for PSG.
Goals from Kimpembe, Messi, a second for Danilo, and a beautiful curled finish from Mbappe made it 5-1 for PSG.
April 14, 2019: Lille 5-1 PSG
PSG went into the game knowing a win would secure the Ligue 1 title but were made to wait after a sensational Lille display.
PSG was reduced to 10 men at 1-1 after Juan Bernat's dismissal in a dreadful night for the Parisians.
Thomas Meunier and captain Thiago Silva were forced off in the first half due to injury, and Mbappe had two goals disallowed for offside.
Nonetheless, future Arsenal players Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel were both on the score sheet for Lille in a blistering display, and what was the first time PSG had conceded five in a league game since December 2000.
April 25, 2015: PSG 6-1 Lille
Despite a poor start of the season, which left them trailing Marseille by 7 points at one point, PSG made a huge statement in the title race by thrashing Lille 6-1 in late April 2015.
PSG went on to win the domestic treble in the 2014/15 season, winning all nine of their last league matches.
Ezequiel Lavezzi scored a hat-trick, complemented by goals from Maxwell and a brace from Cavani to put the Parisians three points clear at the top of the table.
August 21, 2022: Lille 1-7 PSG
Once again, goals from the star-studded front three of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar helped PSG demolish Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Mbappe scored after 8 seconds on his way to a hat trick in PSG's biggest victory against Lille in their history. Hakimi was also on the score sheet, alongside Messi and a brace from Neymar.
The rout meant PSG notched their 16th goal of the 2022/23 campaign, despite it being just the third game.
