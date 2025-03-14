PSG vs Marseille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Bitter rivals PSG and Marseille face each other on Sunday in the latest instalment of Le Classique.
A rivalry born in the late 80s, it's the biggest match in French football and a must-watch for fans around the country.
In preparation for Sunday's match, let's take a look at five classic Ligue 1 matches between the pair.
October 22, 2017: Marseille 2-2 PSG
Edison Cavani broke Marseille's hearts, who thought they were on for their first victory over their bitter rivals since 2011.
Goals from Luiz Guztavo and Florian Thauvin gave Marseille a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time against a PSG side who had been reduced to ten men after star player, Neymar received a second yellow card late on.
Up stepped Edinson Cavani, who scored a brilliant last-minute free-kick to spark scenes of jubilation amongst the PSG players at the Stade Velódrome.
May 5, 1989: PSG 0-1 Marseille
Many say the game established this famous rivalry. The contest was effectively a title-deciding clash, with PSG president Francis Borelli accusing Marseille president Bernard Tapie of match-fixing in the buildup.
PSG knew a draw would secure a second Ligue 1 title in their history. Meanwhile, a win for Marseille would tilt the balance in their favor.
The Parisians held firm at the Stade Velódrome throughout the ninety minutes. However, with just seconds to go, Frack Sauzée scored a spectacular 25-yard strike to send the crowd into raptures and give Marseille the all-important victory.
October 26, 2002: PSG 3-0 Marseille
A match remembered for an incredible individual performance from the legendary Ronaldinho.
The Brazilian scored a brace, including fantastic free kick, to help the Parisians beat their rivals 3-0.
October 7, 2012: Marseille 2-2 PSG
Early season pace setters, Marseille welcomed PSG to the Stade Velódrome for a thrilling 2-2 draw in a game that featured sheer individual brilliance from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
It was a tale of two strikers, with Pierre-André Gignac and Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbing two a piece.
Gignac gave Marseille the lead in the 17th minute before Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized five minutes later with a stupendous backheel volley.
Two minutes later, the Swede was at it again, this time with an outrageous long-range free kick to make it 2-1.
Gignac would go on to equalize from a corner, nodding in a Mathieu Valbuena cross as the game finished 2-2.
February 26, 2017: Marseille 1-5 PSG
A five-star display featuring five goalscorers from PSG at the Stade Velódrome in 2017.
Marquinhos, Edinson Cavani, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler, and Blaise Matuidi all got in on the act, humiliating Marseille at their own stadium.
