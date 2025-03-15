PSG vs Marseille Odds and Prediction For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG and Marseille are set to go head-to-head in a top of the table Ligue 1 clash this weekend at the Parc des Princes on March 16.
The Parisians are currently atop the table with 65 points from 25 matches. They lead second placed Olympique de Marseille by 16 points.
While the Ligue 1 title race seems over, the game is also a matter of pride. PSG are also looking to continue their unbeaten league record this season.
Ahead of the stellar game this weekend, let's take a look at the odds and prediction for the match.
Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook
PSG vs Marseille odds
Moneyline:
PSG: -235
Draw: +400
Marseille: +550
Total goals:
PSG: 1.5 (Over -285, Under +205)
Marseille: 1.5 (Over +205, Under -280)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -190
No: +145
Double chance:
PSG or tie: -900
Marseille or tie: +190
PSG or Marseille: -650
PSG vs Marseille prediction
PSG are in sensational form in the league this season and are yet to be beaten. The Parisians mounted a comeback win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in their last game and have won all fie of their last league matches.
Marseille, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 defeat against RC Lens in their previous game. They have won three of their last five league games, losing the other two.
PSG's attacking unit, especially Ousmane Dembele, have been firing on all cylinders and the Parisians should be able to continue their dominant form and bring home the win.
Winner: PSG
The Latest PSG news
Unai Emery Reacts to Facing Former Club PSG in the UEFA Champions League
Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?
New Theory Regarding Virgil van Dijk's Anfield Tunnel Chat with PSG Hierarchy Emerges
Anfield Exodus as Liverpool Starter Could Favor Move to PSG Over a New Deal