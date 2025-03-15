PSG

PSG vs Marseille Odds and Prediction For Ligue 1 Clash

Betting odds and prediction for PSG vs Marseille.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Action Plus

PSG and Marseille are set to go head-to-head in a top of the table Ligue 1 clash this weekend at the Parc des Princes on March 16.

The Parisians are currently atop the table with 65 points from 25 matches. They lead second placed Olympique de Marseille by 16 points.

While the Ligue 1 title race seems over, the game is also a matter of pride. PSG are also looking to continue their unbeaten league record this season.

Ahead of the stellar game this weekend, let's take a look at the odds and prediction for the match.

Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook

PSG vs Marseille odds

Moneyline:

PSG: -235

Draw: +400

Marseille: +550

Total goals:

PSG: 1.5 (Over -285, Under +205)

Marseille: 1.5 (Over +205, Under -280)

Both teams to score:

Yes: -190

No: +145

Double chance:

PSG or tie: -900

Marseille or tie: +190

PSG or Marseille: -650

PSG vs Marseille prediction

PSG are in sensational form in the league this season and are yet to be beaten. The Parisians mounted a comeback win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in their last game and have won all fie of their last league matches.

Marseille, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 defeat against RC Lens in their previous game. They have won three of their last five league games, losing the other two.

PSG's attacking unit, especially Ousmane Dembele, have been firing on all cylinders and the Parisians should be able to continue their dominant form and bring home the win.

Winner: PSG

The Latest PSG news

Unai Emery Reacts to Facing Former Club PSG in the UEFA Champions League

Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?

New Theory Regarding Virgil van Dijk's Anfield Tunnel Chat with PSG Hierarchy Emerges

Anfield Exodus as Liverpool Starter Could Favor Move to PSG Over a New Deal

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Ligue 1