PSG vs OGC Nice : 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
The games are coming thick and fast for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and OGC Nice are final opponents before the first Champions League semi-final leg against Arsenal.
Nice is one of PSG's toughest remaining opponents domestically, but it is no secret that almost all of the focus for Luis Enrique's side has now shifted to the Champions League and that first leg at the Emirates on April 29.
PSG has played Nice 45 times in the past, winning 23 and losing 12. Let's take a look at five classic Ligue 1 matches between the two sides over the years.
September 23, 2023: PSG 2-3 Nice
The most recent victory for Nice against PSG came in Late 2023 and it was their first win at the Parc des Princes since 2009. Terem Moffi gave Nice the lead before a Kylian Mbappe equalizer. Moffi then turned creator with a spectacular assist for Gaetan Laborde to make it 2-1.
Things got even worse for PSG when Moffi made it 3-1, showing that he could do whatever he liked at the Parc des Princes on this particular day. There was a late chance of a comeback when Mbappe produced an acrobatic finish to make it 3-2, but this was Moffi's day and Mbappe could not steal the show like he normally does. PSG would still go on to win the title, whilst Nice would have to settle for fifth.
October 18, 2019: Nice 1-4 PSG
In what proved to be a crazy night on the French Riviera, Nice hosted PSG having lost three games in a row. Angel Di Maria gave PSG an early lead with a smart finish and then six minutes later, he made it 2-0 with a stunning chip. There was more drama to come, though.
With just over 20 minutes to play, Ignatius Ganago pounced on some shocking PSG defending and Nice were back in the picture. Then, all hell broke loose. Wylan Cyprien was shown a second yellow card which appeared to be for dissent. In amongst the protests from Nice players, Christophe Herelle appeared to catch Leandro Parades in the face and he was then shown a straight red card. In the space of 10 minutes, Nice got themselves back in the game and went down to nine players.
PSG then rubbed salt in the wounds with Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi each getting a goal at the end to secure a 4-1 win.
April 30, 2017: Nice 3-1 PSG
In what proved to be a very conflicting day for Nice fans, PSG largely surrendered the Ligue 1 title to AS Monaco with this defeat on the south coast against Le Gym.
Mario Balotelli opened the scoring in the first half with an excellent goal, and things got worse for PSG as the second half began with Ricardo Pereira, the man who had assisted Balotelli, making it 2-0. It did not take long for Marquinhos to get a goal back for PSG and the title dream seemed to be alive again, but stoppage time brought plenty of chaos.
Thiago Motta was sent off for an off-the-ball incident shortly before Anastasios Donis secured the points with a header. To make things worse for PSG, Angel Di Maria was then sent off for a bad tackle. The result put Monaco firmly in control of the title proceedings and they would eventually go on to win it by eight points. Nice secured an impressive third-placed finish but were never really in the title race.
April 2, 2016: PSG 4-1 Nice
A certain man had to feature in this article. April 2016 saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic steal the show at the Parc des Princes against Nice. The Swedish forward opened the scoring after a great touch and finish, although Hatem Ben Arfa then hit a stunning strike to equalize.
Not wishing to be outdone, Ibrahimovic went and scored one of the most powerful free-kicks ever taken, and then crowned his hat-trick in the second half by finishing calmly after Adrien Rabiot's excellent run. David Luiz also found the back of the net in a match which helped PSG secure a fourth-consecutive Ligue 1 title.
May 15, 2024: Nice 1-2 PSG
At the back end of last season, PSG asserted their dominance over Nice by effectively stopping the southern side from having any real hope of reaching the Champions League.
Whilst Les Parisiens were storming to yet another title, Nice was locked in a fierce battle to finish in the Champions League places. With two games against PSG and Lille to go, Nice needed some big results. Instead, Bradley Barcola chose this moment to shine and he scored first at the Allianz Riviera.
He then turned provider for Yoram Zague to make it 2-0. Mohamed Ali-Cho did actually get Nice back in the game with an hour still to play, but they failed to break PSG down. Barcola's last involvement was to be cleaned out by Melvin Bard who was shown a straight red card. Nice would end up only reaching the Europa Conference League, when the Champions League had been a real possibility.
The Latest PSG News
Gianluigi Donnarumma Praised For Growth As Leader Since Liverpool Matchup
David Beckham Reveals Who He’ll Support In PSG vs Arsenal
Former England Player Believes PSG Has A Major Advantage Over Arsenal In The UCL Semifinal