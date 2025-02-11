Brest vs PSG: Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Playoff First-Leg
PSG will travel to Brest for the first leg of an all-French Champions League playoff, which will take place at the Stade Francis Le Ble.
The sides met 10 days ago in Ligue 1, and the Parisians won 5-2 in a closer game than the score suggests.
Head coach Luis Enrique has selected his starting lineup for the game. The Spaniard doesn't make many changes from the team that beat Monaco 4-1 in the league.
The only big decision for Enrique was who would start in the midfield three. He has gone for Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Joao Neves start.
January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starts on the bench, with Desire Doue getting the nod after his impressive performance against Monaco.
Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Brest:
1. Donnarumma
2. Hakimi
5. Marquinhos
51. Pacho
25. Mendes
8. Ruiz
17. Vitinha
87. Neves
14. Doue
10. Dembele
29. Barcola
