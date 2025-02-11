PSG

Brest vs PSG: Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Playoff First-Leg

PSG faces Brest in the al All-French Champions League playoff.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

PSG will travel to Brest for the first leg of an all-French Champions League playoff, which will take place at the Stade Francis Le Ble.

The sides met 10 days ago in Ligue 1, and the Parisians won 5-2 in a closer game than the score suggests.

Head coach Luis Enrique has selected his starting lineup for the game. The Spaniard doesn't make many changes from the team that beat Monaco 4-1 in the league.

The only big decision for Enrique was who would start in the midfield three. He has gone for Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Joao Neves start.

January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starts on the bench, with Desire Doue getting the nod after his impressive performance against Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Brest:

1. Donnarumma

2. Hakimi

5. Marquinhos

51. Pacho

25. Mendes

8. Ruiz

17. Vitinha

87. Neves

14. Doue

10. Dembele

29. Barcola

The Latest PSG News

Brest vs PSG Champions League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Transcript: Luis Enrique's Press Conference Ahead Of Brest vs PSG In The Champions League

PSG Transfer News: Maignan, Sesko, Nkunku, Vinicius Jr. & More - February 11, 2025

PSG Targets Contract Extensions For Two Key Starters

Sporting Director Luis Campos Attracts Premier League Interest As PSG Have Replacement Candidate

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday