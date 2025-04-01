Dunkerque vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Coupe de France Clash
Paris Saint-Germain continues its quest towards yet another trophy with a semi-final against Ligue 2 side Dunkerque on Tuesday evening.
PSG took another huge step towards the Ligue 1 title at the weekend by beating Saint-Etienne 6-1, and that should strike fear into the Dunkerque players who could find themselves on the receiving end of a similar scoreline.
To make matters worse for Dunkerque, Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns to contend with. Lee Kang-in is not expected to be fit enough to feature, whilst the likes of Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes had limited involvement at the weekend and will be fresh.
Dunkerque knocked out Stade Brest and Lille en route to the semi-final and currently sits fifth in Ligue 2. The other one-legged semi-final is between AS Cannes, who play in the fourth tier of French football, and Ligue 1 side Stade Reims.
PSG Squad vs Dunkerque
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Mouquet
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery, Mayulu
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Barcola, Mbaye.
