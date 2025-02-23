PSG

Lyon vs PSG: Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

Luis Enrique has announced his starting lineup for PSG against Lyon.

Jordan Merritt

PSG takes on Lyon in Ligue 1, looking to extend its lead at the top of the standings to 13 points. Marseille lost 3-0 to Auxerre yesterday, allowing the Parisians to take even more control of the title race.

Luis Enrique has selected a strong starting lineup for a challenging game on the road. The Spanish head coach will likely rotate his lineup in the French Cup on Wednesday.

Enrique has made some changes to the starting lineup to face Lyon. Desire Doue and Lucas Beraldo come in for Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Lyon:

1. Donnarumma

2. Hakimi

5. Marquinhos

35. Beraldo

25. Nuno Mendes

87. Neves

17. Vitinha

14. Doue

29. Barcola

11. Dembele

7. Kvaratskhelia

