Lyon vs PSG: Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG takes on Lyon in Ligue 1, looking to extend its lead at the top of the standings to 13 points. Marseille lost 3-0 to Auxerre yesterday, allowing the Parisians to take even more control of the title race.
Luis Enrique has selected a strong starting lineup for a challenging game on the road. The Spanish head coach will likely rotate his lineup in the French Cup on Wednesday.
Enrique has made some changes to the starting lineup to face Lyon. Desire Doue and Lucas Beraldo come in for Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho.
Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Lyon:
1. Donnarumma
2. Hakimi
5. Marquinhos
35. Beraldo
25. Nuno Mendes
87. Neves
17. Vitinha
14. Doue
29. Barcola
11. Dembele
7. Kvaratskhelia
