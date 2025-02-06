Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG faces another challenging Ligue 1 game in its quest to stay unbeaten in the French league. Sitting in third place in the standings, Monaco travels to the Parc des Princes on February 7.
Paris Saint-Germain has a quick turnaround. On Tuesday, they played in the French Cup against Le Mans. Although their performance was below par, they did book their place in the competition's quarterfinal stage.
Head coach Luis Enrique rested Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Vitinha for most of the game. They all came on after the 68th minute. Barcola scored within 3 minutes of entering the field to ensure the win.
The last Ligue 1 matchup was a 5-2 win over Brest, but the result wasn't as comfortable as the scoreline suggested. However, it did give PSG its 15th league win of the season and made them 20 unbeaten.
Monaco also had a high-scoring win, beating Auxerre 4-2, with Danish striker Mika Biereth scoring a second-half hat-trick. It was only his third game after moving from Sturm Graz in the January transfer window.
The win gave Les Rouge et Blanc back-to-back league wins after not registering a win in their previous four games, one of them a 4-2 loss to PSG.
Here's a look at the last five Ligue 1 games between the two teams.
Date
Result
December 18, 2024
Monaco 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain
March 1, 2024
Monaco 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain
November 24, 2023
Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Monaco
February 11, 2023
Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
August 28, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Monaco
Warren Zaire-Emery is still expected to be sidelined for the game against Monaco. He sprained his left ankle in the Champions League match against Stuttgart. Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Vitinha should all be back in the starting XI after starting on the bench in the French Cup.
PSG will monitor Achraf Hakimi and Senny Mayulu's fitness. The two trained away from the other players on Thursday due to stomachaches.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco Date
Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:05 p.m. EST (12:05 p.m. PST, 9:05 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
