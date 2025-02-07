Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: Starting Lineup Announced For Key Ligue 1 Matchup
Paris Saint-Germain faces Monaco in a top-of-the-standings clash in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.
Luis Enrique has announced his starting lineup for the crucial game that could send PSG 16 points clear of the third-placed opponents.
The Spanish head coach rested key players such as Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Vitinha for most of the mid-week French Cup game against Le Mans.
They all come back into the starting lineup, as does Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, who also both started on the bench.
Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Monaco:
1. Donnarumma
25. Mendes
5. Marquinhos
51. Pacho
8. Ruiz
17. Vitinha
87. Neves
14,Doue
29. Barcola
10. Dembele
7. Kvaratskhelia
