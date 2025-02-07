PSG

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: Starting Lineup Announced For Key Ligue 1 Matchup

Luis Enrique has announced his starting lineup to take on Monaco in Ligue 1.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Paris Saint-Germain faces Monaco in a top-of-the-standings clash in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique has announced his starting lineup for the crucial game that could send PSG 16 points clear of the third-placed opponents.

The Spanish head coach rested key players such as Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Vitinha for most of the mid-week French Cup game against Le Mans.

They all come back into the starting lineup, as does Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, who also both started on the bench.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Monaco:

1. Donnarumma

25. Mendes

5. Marquinhos

51. Pacho

8. Ruiz

17. Vitinha

87. Neves

14,Doue

29. Barcola

10. Dembele

7. Kvaratskhelia

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

