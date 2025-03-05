PSG 0-1 Liverpool: Liverpool Holds Slender Advantage in Champions League First Leg Clash
Harvey Elliott scored the winner against the run of play as Liverpool snatched the unlikeliest of victories against PSG.
The young midfielder scored with his first touch of the game to break Parisian hearts right at the death.
The result was smash-and-grab, to say the least, with Liverpool absorbing a mountain of pressure and then stealing in at last to get the goal they craved but didn’t necessarily deserve.
Paris Saint-Germain dominated for almost the entire duration of the game and were unlucky not to beat Liverpool under the lights at a raucous Parc Des Princes stadium.
The hosts played some wonderful, free-flowing football, but despite not being at its best, Liverpool proved difficult to break down. The Liverpool keeper Alisson put in a heroic display, making nine saves and keeping the game level even when it felt like it should have been anything but.
It is not unreasonable to suggest that without the Brazilian in the Liverpool net, this would have finished completely differently.
PSG enjoyed over 70 percent of the total possession and had 27 shots compared to Liverpool’s two.
Tricky Georgian winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia saw his goal ruled out for an offside in the build-up, but the move preceding the goal typified the combination of dynamism and delicacy that bought PSG so much success on the night.
Ousmane Dembele also looked brilliant, and if the form of their attackers is anything to go by, PSG seems set to be a force to contend with on the continent.
Granted, their opponents in red looked leggy on the night despite naming what is arguably their strongest XI on paper.
It was evidence that on their day, PSG could mix it with Europe’s elite despite no ‘global superstars’ in the squad anymore.
However, there were global superstars in the stands, none more so than ex-PSG midfielder David Beckham.
The late goal seemed to sap all the energy from the Paris legs, and they’ll now travel to Anfield next Tuesday, knowing they need to score at least twice in order to progress. Based on tonight’s performance, that feat is not impossible, but they’ll have no doubt about just how difficult it’ll be as well.
PSG will now travel to Anfield for next Tuesday’s (March 11th) return leg, and whilst their confidence will have taken a hit here, they know it is still all to play for to keep their Champions League dream alive.
