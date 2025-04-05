PSG 1-0 Angers: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians Title Clinching Win
PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title with six games to spare, beating Angers 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. A goal from the in-form Desire Doue in the 55th minute secured the win.
Both teams started the game slowly, with the relegation-threatened Angers much happier with the first 20 minutes. Despite PSG controlling the possession, the away team created the best chances on the counterattack.
The league leaders closed the half much better, creating several chances. One was a free header for Goncalo Ramos, who headed wide when he should have done better. However, the game was scoreless entering the interval.
PSG needed to wait 10 minutes into the second half, with Desire Doue continuing his impressive goal-scoring run. The teenager volleyed home a cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, making it four goals in his last three games.
The Parisians controlled the game from then on and could easily have added more goals. The home side dominated possessions, with 81%. They also had 13 shots, seven on target, and an expected goals (xG) of 1.60.
PSG vs Angers: Match Highlights
Next up for PSG is the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa. They play the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 9. They do not play in the league until April 19 against Le Harve.
