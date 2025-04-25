PSG 1-3 Nice: Report And Full Match Highlights As Parisians Lose Unbeaten Record
Paris Saint-Germain slipped to their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season at home to Nice on Friday. Ex- Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson scored two goals, including a superb acrobatic volley, as Les Parisiens slipped to an uncharacteristic defeat under the lights at the Parc des Princes.
PSG enjoyed nearly three quarters of the possession across the contest, but their opponents were ruthlessly clinical with their finishing, with each of their three shots on target finding the back of the net.
Sanson opened the scoring with 34 minutes on the clock, calmly slotting past Gianluigi Donnarumma after being played through on goal by a wonderful pass from Badredine Bouadoui.
The Algerian forward used the outside of his boot to evade the onrushing Marquinhos and slice the ball into Sanson’s path, who finished first time past the helpless Donnarumma.
PSG were level just seven minutes later when Fabian Ruiz was on hand to sweep Ousmane Dembele’s lofted pass home, in what was an exceptionally neat move, the like of which has become typical of PSG under Luis Enrique this year. It was Fabian’s fourth goal of the season, and one of Enrique’s most unsung heroes proved his invaluable worth to his side once more.
The two teams went in level at the break, but it didn’t take long after the second half had started for the away side to pull in front once again. Just 22 seconds after the restart, Sanson leapt into the air to steer home an acrobatic attempt. The goal combined pace, power, and delicacy into one as the Parc des Princes was stunned into silence.
Jonathan Clauss crossed the ball into the box, and even with a lot left to do, Sanson made light work of an incredible finish.
The hosts were shellshocked, and dipped into their rich attacking reserves on the substitutes bench, plucking out Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos as they chased a second equaliser of the night.
Yet, the fourth goal of the night also went to Nice. This time it was from a set piece. From the left-hand side, Bouanani whipped the ball into the box from a free-kick and Burundian centre-back Youssouf Ndayishimiye was on hand to fire a well timed and placed header into the back of the net.
That goal was scored with 20 minutes of regular time left, and Nice held on valiantly to secure a famous win. With only 24 percent possession, 11 touches inside the PSG penalty box and just 3 shots on goal, they were able to inflict PSG’s first loss of the entire league season.
PSG vs Nice Full Match Highlights
United States
The hiccup comes at a far-from-ideal time for Paris, with their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal approaching rapidly on the horizon. They travel to London for the first leg this coming Tuesday, April 29, before the North London outfit arrive in the French capital for the return leg, which’ll be played on Wednesday, May 7.
PSG fans will hope that this wake-up call has arrived at just the right moment, allowing the team to properly refocus ahead of two of the most important games of their season. With the league title already wrapped up, attention must now turn to matters on the continent, which was perhaps evident from tonight’s showing.
The Latest PSG News
PSG vs OGC Nice : 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Dutch Legend Ruud Gullit Reveals The PSG Player Who Is A Future Ballon d'Or Winner
Paul Merson Gives The Main Reason Why Arsenal Will Beat PSG In The Champions League