PSG 2-1 Le Havre: Report And Full Match Highlights After PSG's Narrow Victory
PSG stayed unbeaten in Ligue 1, beating 16th-placed Le Havre 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos scored the goals for the home side in a game that should not have finished as close.
It took eight minutes for PSG to open the scoring, the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for March Desire Doue seeing his shot deflect past the goalkeeper. It was an assist from Bradley Barcola, his 11th of the Ligue 1 campaign.
The Parisians were having fun with their much-changed team, but Le Havre looked lively on the counter-attack. Goncalo Ramos and Ibrahim Mbaye had half chances to make it 2-0 inside 25 minutes, bringing saves from Mathieu Gorgelin.
The score remained 1-0 at halftime, with both teams having chances, the majority of which were to the home side. Le Havre were hanging on in the closing stages, with Ramos having the best opportunity to get the second.
The home team did not take long to get the second goal in the second half, scoring in the 50th minute. Senny Mayulu, with great work, managed to lift the ball over the goalkeeper so that Ramos could force the ball over the line with a defender looking to clear Mayulu's goal-bound effort away.
Le Havre pulled a goal back in the 60th minute, forward Issa Soumaré rising highest to head home after the ball was headed back across the goal from a corner. It was their 34th goal of the season, half of them coming from set-pieces.
The Champions League semi-finalists had numerous chances to get the third goal and ensure the three points but failed. Luckily, Le Club Doyen did not capitalize on their chances to equalize. The Parisians move 24 points clear at the top of the standings with the win.
PSG vs Le Havre: Match Highlights
United States
PSG have two Ligue 1 games within days of each other. First, they play Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire on April 22. They take on Nice three days late before next week's crunch Champions League semi-final.
