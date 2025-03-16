PSG 3-1 Marseille: Full Match Highlights of Ligue 1 Clash
Paris Saint-Germain capped off a brilliant week for the club by beating Olympique de Marseille in ‘Le Classique’ on Sunday evening.
On Tuesday, they knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League, and the good feeling was extended here with a brilliant win over one of their fiercest rivals.
MORE: PSG 3-1 Marseille: Ousmane Dembele Remains Hot in PSG's Le Classique Win
It was another dominant display from a side that is, at the present moment, bursting at the seams with confidence, and they look to be hitting their stride right on time for the business end of the campaign.
Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring, showing some great close control to maneuver the ball away from the Marseille keeper before firing home with an emphatic finish.
Nuno Mendes doubled the lead when Fabian Ruiz squared the ball across the box for him to prod home. The goal displayed their trademark attacking efficiency, especially when on the break. It was simply too much for OM keeper Geronimo Rulli to deal with despite his best efforts.
The win sees them extend the gap to second-place Marseille to 19 points, with only 8 games of the Ligue 1 season remaining.
PSG vs Marseille match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
The Latest PSG News:
Can Luis Enrique’s Rampant PSG Win The Treble This Season?
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Marseille In Ligue 1
Every PSG Player Who Has Been Called Up for Their National Side in March