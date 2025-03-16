PSG 3-1 Marseille: Ousmane Dembele Remains Hot in PSG's Le Classique Win
Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-1 win over Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. Moreover, the Parisians continue their unbeaten run in domestic competition.
After 15 minutes of scoreless football, Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, and PSG wouldn’t concede the lead after this goal.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s header was perfectly directed to Fabian Ruiz, who then played the ball to Dembele, sending him behind the defense. Despite a bit of poor control, the forward spun past Gerónimo Rulli’s charge and finished from the edge of the box.
The second PSG goal came in the 42nd minute as Achraf Hakimi delivered a brilliant pass to send Ruiz behind the Marseille defense. Ruiz then quickly set up Nuno Mendes at the far post, and Mendes finished with a dive despite Rulli’s attempt to stop him.
PSG took a two goal advantage into the halftime break. Nonetheless, Marseille would respond right after the two sides came out of the dressing room.
After a long clearance from Rulli, Nuno Mendes controlled the ball and tried to pass it back. But his pass got intercepted. Adrien Rabiot faked out Gianluigi Donnarumma as he charged out and set up Amine Gouiri, who finished past two Paris defenders into the net.
Despite cutting the deficit to one goal, OM would be the marker of their demise in this contest as they gave PSG an insurance goal with an own goal. Hakimi sent in another cross from the right, taking his time. Pol Lirola, not under much pressure, completely missed and ended up putting the ball into his own net to give PSG the eventual 3-1 win.
After the match, Desire Doue spoke with DAZN and shared his thoughts on the capital club’s positive result (via Canal Supporters).
I am very, very happy. First of all, for the team, for everything we do. It’s the result of the work we do every day. We also have to thank the coach because he gives us the right advice, the right tactics. Tonight, we were very serious, and we got the three points. It was a derby we had to win, so we are very happy- Desire Doue
