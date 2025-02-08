PSG 4-1 Monaco: Full Match Highlights As Ousmane Dembele Continues Dazzling Form
PSG managed a 4-1 win against AS Monaco in their Ligue 1 showdown on Friday, the Parisians maintaining their unbeaten league run.
Ousmane Dembele continued his stellar form this season. The former Barcelona attacker scored twice against Monaco, one of which was a beautifully worked goal.
Portuguese midfielder Vitinha opened the scoring early in the first half (6'). Denis Zakaria, though, equalized in the 17th minute. January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 2-1 for PSG (54').
Ousmane Dembele scored twice to put the game to bed (57', 90'). Dembele has now scored 21 goals in 27 appearances across competitions this season. He has bagged 16 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances and is the leading scorer.
Meanwhile, PSG now has 53 points from 21 matches, 13 more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have a game in hand.
PSG vs AS Monaco: Match highlights
PSG will return to action on Tuesday, February 11, in the UEFA Champions League. They take on Brest in an all-French showdown in the knockout stage play-offs. Their next league game is against Toulouse on February 15.
Luis Enrique's side's domestic form has been exceptional, but they have failed to showcase the same kind of performance in European competitions. Brest, meanwhile, has proven its quality and could prove to be a difficult puzzle for the Parisians.
That said, Ousmane Dembele's form should give Enrique and his side a massive confidence boost. Whether the Frenchman can once again light up the stage in the next game remains to be seen.
