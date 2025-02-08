PSG 4-1 Monaco: Full Match Highlights As Ousmane Dembele Continues Dazzling Form

Ousmane Dembélé's last 10 PSG appearances:



⚽️ vs Lyon

⚽️⚽️ vs Monaco

❌ vs Lens

⚽️ vs Monaco

⚽️⚽️ vs Saint-Etienne

⚽️ vs Man City

⚽️ vs Reims

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Stuttgart

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs Brest

⚽️⚽️ vs Monaco



