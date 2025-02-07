PSG 4-1 Monaco: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Scores First Goal In Comfortable Win For Parisians
Paris Saint-Germain moved 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 4-1 win over third-place Monaco at the Parc des Princes.
Goals from Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and an Ousmane Dembele brace gave PSG a comfortable win, keeping them unbeaten in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.
Paris Saint-Germain Dazzle In Second Half
It was an electric start to the game, and it took the home side just six minutes to find the net. Vitinha curled a free kick around the outside of the wall and beat Monaco goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki on his near post.
Monaco was soon level in the 17th minute. Denis Zakaria beat Gianluigi Donnarumma on his near post after a brilliant build-up play from the away team.
PSG thought they were level when Joao Neves chipped the ball over the goalkeeper from the byline, where Bradley Barcola tapped into the empty net. However, the ball had gone out of play before Neves crossed the ball in..
Ousmane Dembele looked to add to his recent tally of goals; the Frenchman fired just wide from the edge of the box after good work to create a shooting opportunity.
Just before halftime, the Parisians had another great chance to make it 2-1, Desire Doue dragging his shot wide when he should have hit the target.
PSG started the second half as they did the first, taking the game to Monaco. In the 54th minute, they got their reward: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for his new club, making it 2-1.
Two was soon three, Ousmane Dembele (57') smashing home after good work down the right from himself and Doue.
PSG kept pushing to add more goals, and Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele had good chances to make it four.
Substitute Goncalo Ramos had the best chance of all to make it four, playing through on goal. However, his shot was saved by the goalkeeper, although the referee did give a goal kick.
PSG finally made it 4-1, with Dembele scoring 16 goals in nine games and grabbing his second of the game in stoppage time.
The Parisians will now prepare for the first leg of their all-French Champions League playoff against Brest.
