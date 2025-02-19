PSG 7-0 Brest: Full Match Highlights As Parisians Run Riot In UEFA Champions League
PSG beat Brest 7-0 in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off second leg, booking their place in the next round in style.
Courtesy of their 7-0 win in the second leg, they managed a 10-0 aggregate win in the all-French tie. PSG is now through to As a result, PSG is now through to the Round 16 of the competition.
It was a thoroughly impressive performance from Luis Enrique's side, with seven different players finding the back of the net.
Bradley Barcola (20'), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (39'), Vitinha (59'), Desire Doue (64'), Nuno Mendes (69'), Goncalo Ramos (76'), and Senny Mayulu (86') all got on the scoresheet for the Parisian club.
They had 69% possession and scored their seven goals from nine shots on target. PSG will now play in the Round of 16, and as for Brest, their incredible journey ends agonizingly.
PSG vs Brest: Full match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Next up for PSG is an away clash in Ligue 1 against Olympique Lyon on February 23. The Parisians have not been beaten in Ligue 1 this season. They have won 17 matches and drawn five, scoring 56 points from 22 games.
PSG returns to Champions League action on March 4 for the first leg of the knockout stage play-offs. Their opponent for that stage is yet to be decided.
With a sublime win against Brest, the PSG camp must be confident. The entire team looks in full song, and it won't be surprising if Luis Enrique's team goes far in the Champions League this season.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG 7-0 Brest: Parisians Crush Brest To Progress To Champions League Round Of 16
PSG-Linked Forward Issues Strong Response To Criticism From Current Coach
PSG Plotting Audacious Summer Move For $83.5 Million Real Madrid Midfielder
Gary Lineker Names PSG As One Of The Five Strongest Teams Left In The Champions League