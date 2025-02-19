PSG 7-0 Brest: Parisians Crush Brest To Progress To Champions League Round Of 16
PSG secured passage into the Champions League Round of 16, beating Brest 7-0 at the Parc des Princes, 10-0 on aggregate.
The Parisians were professional, not allowing complacency despite leading 3-0 after the first leg. Goals from Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Ramos, and Senny Mayulu.
PSG Professional In Seeing Of Brest
PSG controlled the game's early stages, looking to keep the clock ticking while not making the game too stretched.
The visitors had the first big chance, Marquinhos clearing off the line from a shot by Mathias Pereira-Lage in the 12th minute.
PSG was not holding back on their attacking threat, looking to put the tie beyond doubt; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired just over from the edge of the area. However, they did just that in the 20th minute, with Bradley Barcola smashing in on the near post, timing his run perfectly to stay onside.
The French champions continued to push forward, with the Pirates looking to avoid an embarrassing scoreline. Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes created crossing opportunities in the box, with Brest doing just enough to clear the ball.
It got better six minutes before halftime when Kvaratskhelia scored his first Champions League goal in a PSG jersey. The Georgian slotted it home from a tight angle after an excellent ground cross from Barcola.
It was an offense against the defense in the second half, with PSG piling on the pressure and looking for more goals. They got just that, with Vitinha guiding one into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Luis Enrique made early substitutes, resting his top players ahead of the weekend game against Lyon, with the tie all but decided.
One of those subs, Desire Doue, made it 4-0, smashing past a defender on the line after good work by Goncalo Ramos, another one of those fresh legs that came on.
The goals kept coming, with Nuno Mendes (69') bursting into the six-yard box to tap in an Achraf Hakimi cross.
The home team was not done with the scoring. Goncalo Ramos (76') guided in a cross from Doue, returning the favor for his goal earlier.
Senny Mayulu made it seven in the 86th minute with an assist from Kvaratskhelia—seven different goalscorers on the night for Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG will look to Friday for the Champions League Round of 16 draw, where they will face Liverpool or Barcelona. It's a tough test, whoever it is, but they will fancy their chances.
