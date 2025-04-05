PSG

PSG vs Angers: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

PSG look to secure the Ligue 1 title against Angers.

Jordan Merritt

PSG welcome Angers to the Parc des Princes for the Ligue 1 encounter that could be the title decider. The Parisians need just one point today to secure their 13th league trophy.

Luis Enrique's team has an important midweek game in the UEFA Champions League. They face Premier League side Aston Villa in the first leg of the quarter-final.

The Spanish head coach has made a couple of changes. Ousman Dembele is rested again, as are Nuno Mendes and Bradley Barcola. Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos, and Warren Zaire-Emery start, with Doue starting in the front three.

PSG Starting Lineup:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2. Achraf Hakimi

5. Marquinhos

51. Willian Pacho

21. Lucas Hernandez

33. Warren Zaire-Emery

8. Fabian Ruiz

17. Vitinha

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

9. Goncalo Ramos

33. Desire Doue

