PSG

PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG face Angers at the Parc des Princes on April 5.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

PSG are back in Ligue 1 action against Angers at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians can secure the title with just a draw against their opponents, with six games to spare.

Luis Enrique's team put St-Etienne to the sword in the last league game, beating them 6-1. However, the first 35 minutes were anything but easy, needing a penalty two minutes before half-time to put them on level terms.

MORE: St-Etienne 1-6 PSG: Report and Match Highlights From The Parisians Dazzling Win

They also needed to come from two goals down to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in the French Cup semi-final in midweek. They ended up winning 4-2, booking their place in the final against Reims.

Angers are sitting just above the relegation spots, three points from safety. They have lost their last four games and are winless in their previous five games, conceding 14 goals in that span.

They also have a terrible record against PSG, losing their last 17 games against the French champions. This means that nobody is expecting a win, which means that the likelihood is that Paris Saint-Germain will secure the Ligue 1 crown on Saturday.

Here are the last five results in Ligue 1 between PSG and Angers.

Date

Results

November 9, 2024

Angers 2-4 PSG

April 21, 2023

Angers 1-2 PSG

January 11, 2023

PSG 2-0 Angers

April 20, 2022

Angers 0-3 PSG

October 15, 2021

PSG 2-1 Angers

PSG Team News vs Angers

Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns. Lee Kang-in is still out, and he hopes to return soon. Achraf Hakimi is one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.

PSG face Aston Villa on April 6 in the Champions League quarter-final, meaning Enrique could rest some players. However, with the chance of winning the league and staying unbeaten, it may only be a handful of changes.

PSG vs Angers Date

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

PSG vs Angers Kick-Off Time

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST, 5:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Angers

United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass

Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

The Latest PSG News:

PSG vs Angers: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches

PSG Face Pressure From French Lawmakers To Drop Visit Rwanda Sponsorship

PSG's Achraf Hakimi Among Finalists For Top Ligue 1 Award for the 2024/25 season

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday