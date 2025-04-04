PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG are back in Ligue 1 action against Angers at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians can secure the title with just a draw against their opponents, with six games to spare.
Luis Enrique's team put St-Etienne to the sword in the last league game, beating them 6-1. However, the first 35 minutes were anything but easy, needing a penalty two minutes before half-time to put them on level terms.
They also needed to come from two goals down to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in the French Cup semi-final in midweek. They ended up winning 4-2, booking their place in the final against Reims.
Angers are sitting just above the relegation spots, three points from safety. They have lost their last four games and are winless in their previous five games, conceding 14 goals in that span.
They also have a terrible record against PSG, losing their last 17 games against the French champions. This means that nobody is expecting a win, which means that the likelihood is that Paris Saint-Germain will secure the Ligue 1 crown on Saturday.
Here are the last five results in Ligue 1 between PSG and Angers.
Date
Results
November 9, 2024
Angers 2-4 PSG
April 21, 2023
Angers 1-2 PSG
January 11, 2023
PSG 2-0 Angers
April 20, 2022
Angers 0-3 PSG
October 15, 2021
PSG 2-1 Angers
PSG Team News vs Angers
Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns. Lee Kang-in is still out, and he hopes to return soon. Achraf Hakimi is one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.
PSG face Aston Villa on April 6 in the Champions League quarter-final, meaning Enrique could rest some players. However, with the chance of winning the league and staying unbeaten, it may only be a handful of changes.
PSG vs Angers Date
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
PSG vs Angers Kick-Off Time
Time: 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST, 5:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Angers
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
