PSG vs Angers: Odds And Match Prediction

Betting odds and prediction for PSG vs Angers.

PSG are set to play Angers next in a Ligue 1 clash on April 5. The clash takes place at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians have been phenomenal in the league this season.

They lead the table with an undefeated record of 22 wins and five draws, scoring 71 points from 27 games. Angers, meanwhile, are 14th in the table with 27 points from as many games.

Ahead of the game this weekend, let's take a look at the betting odds and prediction for the match. (odds via Draftkings)

PSG vs Angers odds

Moneyline:

PSG: -700

Draw: +800

Angers: +1500

Both teams to score:

Yes: -110

No: -115

Double chance:

PSG or tie: -8000

PSG or Angers: -1800

Angers or tie: +500

Total goals:

PSG: 1.5 (Over -700, Under +400)

Angers: 1.5 (Over +400, Under -700)

PSG vs Angers prediction

PSG have been in spectacular form this season and have won all of their last five league matches. The Parisians can even confirm themselves as the Ligue 1 winner against Angers.

Angers' form is the polar opposite as they have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches. They are in for their toughest test for the campaign next.

PSG's attack has been phenomenal with players like Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos, and more firing on all cylinders.

PSG should be able to easily brush aside Angers and manage a commanding win.

Winner: PSG

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

