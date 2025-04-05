PSG vs Angers: Odds And Match Prediction
PSG are set to play Angers next in a Ligue 1 clash on April 5. The clash takes place at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians have been phenomenal in the league this season.
They lead the table with an undefeated record of 22 wins and five draws, scoring 71 points from 27 games. Angers, meanwhile, are 14th in the table with 27 points from as many games.
Ahead of the game this weekend, let's take a look at the betting odds and prediction for the match. (odds via Draftkings)
PSG vs Angers odds
Moneyline:
PSG: -700
Draw: +800
Angers: +1500
Both teams to score:
Yes: -110
No: -115
Double chance:
PSG or tie: -8000
PSG or Angers: -1800
Angers or tie: +500
Total goals:
PSG: 1.5 (Over -700, Under +400)
Angers: 1.5 (Over +400, Under -700)
PSG vs Angers prediction
PSG have been in spectacular form this season and have won all of their last five league matches. The Parisians can even confirm themselves as the Ligue 1 winner against Angers.
Angers' form is the polar opposite as they have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches. They are in for their toughest test for the campaign next.
PSG's attack has been phenomenal with players like Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos, and more firing on all cylinders.
PSG should be able to easily brush aside Angers and manage a commanding win.
Winner: PSG
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
