PSG

PSG vs Angers: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Match

PSG will face Angers with a chance to clinch the Ligue 1 title.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / PsnewZ

PSG are back at the Parc des Princes as they face Angers, with a chance to clinch the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians need a point against a team they have dominated over the past several meetings.

Luis Enrique has a nearly full team to choose from, aside from Lee Kang-in, who has resumed some light training with the team. PSG have a big midweek game in the UEFA Champions League on April 9 when they face Aston Villa.

The Spanish coach may tinker a little with his starting lineup, but also may look to rest players in the second half if the result does not look in doubt.

MORE: PSG vs Angers: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash

Here is the squad that Luis Enrique has chosen for the Ligue 1 encounter against Angers.

PSG Squad vs Angers

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.

Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Barcola, Mbaye.

The Latest PSG News:

PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG vs Angers: Odds And Match Prediction

Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Angers

PSG vs Angers: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches

PSG Face Pressure From French Lawmakers To Drop Visit Rwanda Sponsorship

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday