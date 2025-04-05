PSG vs Angers: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Match
PSG are back at the Parc des Princes as they face Angers, with a chance to clinch the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians need a point against a team they have dominated over the past several meetings.
Luis Enrique has a nearly full team to choose from, aside from Lee Kang-in, who has resumed some light training with the team. PSG have a big midweek game in the UEFA Champions League on April 9 when they face Aston Villa.
The Spanish coach may tinker a little with his starting lineup, but also may look to rest players in the second half if the result does not look in doubt.
MORE: PSG vs Angers: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash
Here is the squad that Luis Enrique has chosen for the Ligue 1 encounter against Angers.
PSG Squad vs Angers
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Barcola, Mbaye.
