PSG vs Angers: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG can secure the Ligue 1 title this weekend as they face Angers at the Parc des Princes. They need a point, with other results not impacting their chances.
Head coach Luis Enrique knows the Ligue 1 title is more or less in the bag, but the club have a chance of an unbeaten season. On Wednesday, they also have the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Aston Villa.
Resting key players is an option. However, he does not want to lose the chance of being the first Ligue 1 side to go undefeated. Here is how Enrique may line up his side against Angers.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs Angers (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian has been rested for the last two games. Luis Enrique will likely give him the start ahead of the Aston Villa game.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Hakimi played the full 90 minutes against Dunkerque, his first start since the international break. He could start here with him being replaced later in the game.
CB: Lucas Beraldo - The Brazilian did start on Tuesday in the French Cup but will likely start again to give captain Marquinhos a rest ahead of Aston Villa.
CB: William Pacho - The Ecuadorian came on for the game's final minutes in midweek, so Pacho should start here alongside Beraldo.
LB: Lucas Hernandez - Nuno Mendes played the full 90 minutes and could be rested against Angers. If he is, then Hernandez will start and could be moved over to center-back later in the game.
CM: Vitinha - Vitinha could start by taking him off later if the result looks secure. Teenager Senny Mayulu could step in if Enrique wants to rest the Portuguese man.
CM: Warren Zaire-Emery - The teenager looks back to full fitness after his injury. He will likely start this game with Joao Neves, who is potentially rested.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - Ruiz turned 29 on April 3 and is in line to start this game despite playing 90 minutes on Tuesday.
RW: Bradley Barcola - One player who does not need as much rest as others is forward Bradley Barcola. He may get some if the game is beyond doubt, but he should start.
ST: Goncalo Ramos - Ousmane Dembele has been rested recently but played against Dunkerque, scoring a brace. Ramos may get the nod ahead of the Frenchman, with Villa next up after this game.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian did not feature in the French Cup due to sickness. If he has fully recovered, he should start. If he is unavailable, Doue or Dembele should start.
