PSG vs Arsenal: Odds and Prediction
Paris Saint-Germain are just one draw against Arsenal away from competing in the 2024/25 Champions League final and having a chance to win the trophy for the very first time.
Luis Enrique's side produced an impressive display at the Emirates Stadium to win the first leg of this semi-final 1-0, with Ousmane Dembele scoring early in the game and Arsenal having no answer for PSG's resolute defending.
Both of these teams have seen their domestic form decline as the Champions League knockout stages have progressed, with PSG losing two Ligue 1 matches since clinching the title and Arsenal picking up one point from games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth recently.
One of the main points of intrigue in this game is that Arsenal will have Thomas Partey back. The Ghanaian midfielder was suspended for the first leg and with Arsenal having plenty of injured attackers, the entire balance of the team without Partey at the base of midfield was off.
The 1-0 lead that PSG holds could prove to be extremely valuable but Enrique's team will need to play through a lot of pressure at some point during the second leg.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
PSG vs Arsenal Odds
Moneyline:
PSG: +110
Draw: +270
Arsenal: +235
Both teams to score:
Yes: -185
No: +145
Total goals:
PSG: 1.5 (Over: -125, Under: -115)
Arsenal: 1.5 (Over: +135, Under: -200)
Double chance:
PSG or tie: -310
PSG or Arsenal: -360
Arsenal or tie: -140
PSG vs Arsenal Prediction
Injuries have really been on Luis Enrique's side so far this season but there is a good chance that Ousmane Dembele will not be fit enough to start this match after suffering a hamstring strain against Strasbourg at the weekend. That means that Goncalo Ramos is expected to lead the line and he has failed to quite have the desired impact at PSG after almost two seasons at the club.
There is an element of fortunate timing about that injury given PSG does not actually have to score in this game to get through. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta welcomes Partey back into the fray, and whilst his inclusion allows the likes of Mikel Merino and Declan Rice to play more offensively, he would have rather had Partey for the first leg.
Something else that may not help Arsenal in this situation is that PSG has already been through a scenario in the Champions League where they were defending a lead going into the second leg and did not need to impose themselves on the opposition. The fact that, against Aston Villa, it did not go exactly to plan means they could be better equipped on this occasion.
There will come a point in the game where PSG is getting a huge amount of space in behind Arsenal as the Premier League side chases a goal, and even with Dembele not on the pitch, there are players in Enrique's side that can punish Arsenal. PSG has scored far more goals than Arsenal this season and will expect to outscore the Gunners at the Parc des Princes should it become a basketball match.
Winner: PSG
