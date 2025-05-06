PSG vs Arsenal UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Paris Saint-Germain hosts Arsenal at the Parc des Princes knowing that just a draw would be enough to secure a place in the Champions League final.
This is arguably the best-placed that PSG has ever looked to finally win the Champions League, with many regarding Les Parisiens as being the standout team in the knockout stages so far.
A 1-0 victory at the Emirates means that Luis Enrique's side has a relatively simple job at home on Tuesday night, but a huge amount of concentration and clinical finishing will be needed to ensure there is no nasty surprise which sees the Premier League side make it through to face either Inter or Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.
Neither side has had the best preparations for this return fixture, with both having little to play for domestically. PSG has lost the last two Ligue 1 matches, most recently being beaten by Strasbourg, whilst Arsenal has taken one point from games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth recently.
The return of Thomas Partey from suspension for Arsenal should mean that Mikel Arteta's side is closer to its usual best, whilst there is a good chance that Ousmane Dembele is not fit enough to start the game. It remains to be seen how both coaches choose to tackle what could be an incredibly tense affair.
This is only the fifth competitive match between the two sides, despite it being the third one this season, as they met in the League Phase as well.
Date
Result
April 29, 2025 (UCL)
Arsenal 0-1 PSG
October 1, 2024 (UCL)
Arsenal 2-0 PSG
July 28, 2018 (Friendly)
Arsenal 5-1 PSG
November 23, 2016 (UCL)
Arsenal 2-2 PSG
September 13, 2016 (UCL)
PSG 1-1 Arsenal
PSG Team News vs Arsenal
As mentioned above, Ousmane Dembele is a doubt to start this match after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat against Strasbourg. It would not be a total shock if he started, but don't be amazed to see Goncalo Ramos in his place.
Lee Kang-in is a doubt as he also got a knock against Strasbourg. Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz will come back into the midfield after being rested in Ligue 1, joining up with Joao Neves. It is most likely that Desire Doue will start in the attack with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rather than Bradley Barcola.
PSG vs Arsenal Date
Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
PSG vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Arsenal
United States: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport
The Latest PSG News:
World Cup Winner Claims PSG Outclassed Arsenal In The UEFA Champions League Semi-final First Leg
Martin Odegaard Reveals Mindset Arsenal Must Adopt To Overcome PSG Deficit
Transcript: Luis Enrique And Others' Post-Match Press Conference After PSG’s Loss
Philipp Lahm Compares Khvicha Kvaratskhelia To Former Bayern Munich Teammate