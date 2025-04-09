PSG vs Aston Villa: Confirmed Starting Lineups For Champions League Clash
PSG continue their UEFA Champions League campaign by facing Aston Villa in the first leg of the quarter-final. After already knocking out English opposition in the round of 16, the Parisians look to do the same again.
Luis Enrique has a near full squad, with South Korean Lee Kang-in back from injury. However, after missing several games, he starts on the bench for the French champions. Marquinhos is not in the squad, as he is suspended for one game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Bradley Barcola drops to the bench, Desire Doue plays alongside Ousmane Dembele, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is up top.
PSG Starting Lineup vs Liverpool
1. Gianluigi Donnarumma
2. Achraf Hakimi
35. Lucas Beraldo
51. Willian Pacho
25. Nuno Mendes
87. João Neves
17. Vitinha
8. Fabian Ruiz
14. Desire Doue
10. Ousmane Dembélé,
7. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
The Latest PSG News:
PSG vs Aston Villa UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Aston Villa
PSG And Aston Villa Fans Clash In Paris Ahead Of Champions League Tie
Aston Villa's Emi Martinez Angers PSG Fans Ahead Of Champions League Tie