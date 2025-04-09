PSG

PSG vs Aston Villa: Confirmed Starting Lineups For Champions League Clash

PSG take on Aston Villa at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Jordan Merritt

PSG continue their UEFA Champions League campaign by facing Aston Villa in the first leg of the quarter-final. After already knocking out English opposition in the round of 16, the Parisians look to do the same again.

Luis Enrique has a near full squad, with South Korean Lee Kang-in back from injury. However, after missing several games, he starts on the bench for the French champions. Marquinhos is not in the squad, as he is suspended for one game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Bradley Barcola drops to the bench, Desire Doue plays alongside Ousmane Dembele, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is up top.

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2. Achraf Hakimi

35. Lucas Beraldo

51. Willian Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

87. João Neves

17. Vitinha

8. Fabian Ruiz

14. Desire Doue

10. Ousmane Dembélé,

7. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

