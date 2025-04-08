PSG vs Aston Villa: Odds And Prediction
PSG are set to play Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages. The first leg at Parc des Princes takes place on April 9.
The Parisians defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Round of 16 competition. Luis Enrique's side are domestically undefeated this season, and have already clinched the Ligue 1 title and are in the French Cup final.
Aston Villa, meanwhile, defeated Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 and Unai Emery's team can't be underestimated by any opponent.
With a semi-final spot on the line, it's a crucial UEFA Champions League tie. Let's take a look at the odds and prediction for the first leg. (Odds via Draftkings)
PSG vs Aston Villa Odds
Moneyline:
PSG: -260
Draw: +425
Aston Villa: +650
Total goals:
PSG: 1.5 (Over -265, Under +175)
Aston Villa: 1.5 (Over +265, Under -450)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -135
No: +110
Double chance:
PSG or tie: -1100
PSG or Aston Villa: -650
Aston Villa or tie: +210
PSG vs Aston Vila prediction:
PSG are absolutely red hot this season. They dominated Liverpool across two legs in the Round of 16. Now they have another English side in front with Aston Villa.
Luis Enrique's side look fluent and have effective players in all fronts of the pitch. They are a force to be reckoned with against any opponent.
Villa have also looked threatening under Unai Emery and have been putting on some impressive displays. However, former PSG head coach's side don't have the quality that PSG have but are capable of upset.
The smart prediction is that PSG will put on a strong display as they look to finally break the UCL duck. The Parisians might win convincingly at home.
Winner: PSG
