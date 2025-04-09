PSG

PSG vs Aston Villa: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Quarter-Final Clash

PSG welcome Aston Villa to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Jordan Merritt

PSG face English opposition again in the Champions League, this time Aston Villa, in the quarter-final stage. The first leg will take place today at the Parc des Princes.

Head coach Luis Enrique has announced his squad for the game against Villa with just one change. Lee Kang-in is back on the squad after missing several games due to an injury. The South Korean will likely not start the game, but he can add something different if Enrique needs to change it up in the game.

Including Kang-in means Paris Saint-Germain are at full strength for the game and will fancy their chances of a good result to take to Villa Park next week.

PSG Squad vs Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.

Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

