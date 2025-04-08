PSG vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Quarter-Final First leg
PSG continue their European campaign as they face Aston Villa in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. As in the round of 16 tie against Liverpool, the Parisians will play at the Parc des Princes first.
Head coach Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns and was also able to rest key stars against angers. Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves, and Nuno Mendes played under 30 minutes of the game so should be well rested or the game on Wedensday.
Midfielder Lee Kang-in is back in light training with the team, but the game likely comes too soon for the South Korean international. Here is how Luis Enrique could line up his team for the match against Aston Villa.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian played 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet after being on the bench for the previous two games. He should start this game against Villa.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - The right-back's high energy will be vital for Luis Enrique, especially in defending against this quick attack.
CB: Marquinhos - The captain played the full 90 minutes on Saturday and added his tenth Ligue 1 title to his trophy cabinet.
CB: Willian Pacho - The Ecuadorian seems to be the number one choice to partner with Marquinhos in these big games.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Mendes played the final 27 minutes, so he should be fresh for this game, and, just like Hakimi, they will need to put in a shift defensively and offensively.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - The Spaniard's experience is crucial in the middle of the field with so many young players around him.
CM: Vitinha - The 25-year-old is an underappreciated player in Luis Enrique's side and forms a fantastic partnership with Ruiz.
CM: Desire Doue - Enrique could play Neves if he wants stability from his midfield three. However, Doue is in great form and adds an extra offensive element for PSG.
RW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola may start on the right but can also rotate to the left. Can he add to his three goals and three assists in the competition?
ST: Ousmane Dembele - The Frenchman was given 30 minutes against Angers, likely rested with this game in mind.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian set up the goal against Angers to secure the Ligue 1 title on Saturday. He has gotten better and better since he signed in in January.
