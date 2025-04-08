PSG vs Aston Villa UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG welcome Aston Villa to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. The Parisians meet former head coach Unai Emery, who managed the French club from 2020 to 2022.
Luis Enrique's side beat another English team in the round of 16, the soon-to-be Premier League champions Liverpool. PSG were the better team over the two legs but went through via a penalty shoot-out.
Aston Villa comfortably dispatched Belgium side Club Brugge, winning 6-1 on aggregate. The Villans finished 8th in the league phase, avoiding a playoff match. They had a massive win over Bayern Munich and drew against Juventus.
This is Aston Villa's first Champions League campaign, but they have qualified for a few of the old European Cup competitions as English champions. They won the European Cup in 1982, beating Bayern Munich 1-0.
PSG are still looking for their first trophy from the elite European trophy, but the feeling around the club is this could be the year. They looked good against one of the favorites in the last round and look like a complete team compared to seasons prior.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who have never met in any European competition. PSG have faced English opposition 33 times, winning 10, drawing 9, and losing 14.
PSG Team News vs Aston Villa
Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns from the weekend's game against Angers. Lee Kang-in is back in light training, but this game probably comes too soon for the South Korean to feature.
Ousmane Dembele played the final 30 minutes of the game, as did Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes, with all three being fresh for the first leg.
Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
PSG vs Aston Villa Kick-Off Time
Time: 15:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Aston Villa
United States: Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport
