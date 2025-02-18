PSG vs Brest Champions League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG take on Brest in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs. The Parisians head into the tie with a comfortable 3-0 lead thanks to a penalty from Vitinha and a brace from Ousmane Dembele at the Stade du Roudourou last week.
One of the all-time Champions League shocks would be required for Brest to overturn the deficit. The French side are competing in their first-ever Champions League, and have an almighty task of defeating the red-hot PSG by a mouth-watering four goals.
Brest hav also not won at the Parc de Princes since 1981.
Ousmane Dembélé's incredible run of eight consecutive games on the scoresheet finally came to a halt this weekend against Toulouse, but he looks to continue his excellent Champions League form, scoring six goals in his last three games.
PSG have won 17 out of their last 18 knockout ties where they won the first leg. Brest will be hoping for a miracle akin to the one which PSG lost, the famous "Remontada" of Barcelona, who recovered a 4-0 first-leg defeat in 2017.
PSG Team News vs Brest
Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves were all rotated in the weekend's 1-0 victory over Toulouse and are expected to return to the starting lineup.
18-year-old, Warren Zaïre-Emery, remains out with an ankle injury.
PSG vs Brest Date
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
PSG vs Brest Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Brest
United States: Paramount+
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport
