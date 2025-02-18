PSG

PSG vs Brest Champions League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about Paris Saint Germain's Champions League playoff match with Brest at the Parc de Princes.

Joe Rusling

IMAGO / HMB-Media

PSG take on Brest in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs. The Parisians head into the tie with a comfortable 3-0 lead thanks to a penalty from Vitinha and a brace from Ousmane Dembele at the Stade du Roudourou last week.

One of the all-time Champions League shocks would be required for Brest to overturn the deficit. The French side are competing in their first-ever Champions League, and have an almighty task of defeating the red-hot PSG by a mouth-watering four goals.

Brest hav also not won at the Parc de Princes since 1981.

Ousmane Dembélé's incredible run of eight consecutive games on the scoresheet finally came to a halt this weekend against Toulouse, but he looks to continue his excellent Champions League form, scoring six goals in his last three games.

PSG have won 17 out of their last 18 knockout ties where they won the first leg. Brest will be hoping for a miracle akin to the one which PSG lost, the famous "Remontada" of Barcelona, who recovered a 4-0 first-leg defeat in 2017.

PSG Team News vs Brest

Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves were all rotated in the weekend's 1-0 victory over Toulouse and are expected to return to the starting lineup.

18-year-old, Warren Zaïre-Emery, remains out with an ankle injury.

PSG vs Brest Date

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

PSG vs Brest Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Brest

United States: Paramount+

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

The Latest PSG News:

Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Brest

PSG To Battle Manchester United For $78 Million Serie A Forward

Fabian Ruiz Highlights One Reason Why PSG Is On A Positive Path

PSG vs Brest: Predicted Lineup For Second-Leg Of The Champions League Playoff Match

Published
Joe Rusling
JOE RUSLING

Joe Rusling is a UK-born sports journalist, based in Madrid. A European soccer enthusiast, he has appeared on Real Madrid TV and Sleeper Football. Covering Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid On SI.

Home/Matchday