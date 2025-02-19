PSG vs Brest: Confirmed Starting Lineups Announced For Champions League Playoff
PSG are set to take on Brest in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off second leg. The first leg between the two teams ended in a 3-0 win for the Parisians.
Courtesy of the win, the Parisians are well placed to book a place in the Round of 16 of the competition.
Luis Enrique, however, hasn't taken much chances. Respecting fellow French side Brest, the Spaniard has named a formidable line-up for the second leg. Players like Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, and more are starting.
PSG's starting lineup against Brest
1. Gianluigi Donnaruma
2. Achraf Hakimi
3. Marquinhos
51. Willian Pacho
25. Nuno Mendes
87. Joao Neves
17. Vitinha
8. Fabian Ruiz
29. Bradley Barcola
10. Ousmane Dembele
7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
