PSG vs Brest: Confirmed Starting Lineups Announced For Champions League Playoff

Luis Enrique names his confirmed first XI to face Brest in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG are set to take on Brest in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off second leg. The first leg between the two teams ended in a 3-0 win for the Parisians.

Courtesy of the win, the Parisians are well placed to book a place in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Luis Enrique, however, hasn't taken much chances. Respecting fellow French side Brest, the Spaniard has named a formidable line-up for the second leg. Players like Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, and more are starting.

PSG's starting lineup against Brest

1. Gianluigi Donnaruma

2. Achraf Hakimi

3. Marquinhos

51. Willian Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

87. Joao Neves

17. Vitinha

8. Fabian Ruiz

29. Bradley Barcola

10. Ousmane Dembele

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

