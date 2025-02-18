PSG vs Brest: Predicted Lineup For Second-Leg Of The Champions League Playoff Match
PSG welcomes Brest to the Parc des Princes, looking to book its place in the Champions League Round of 16.
The Parisians have a 3-0 lead heading into the game, which should be enough if they don't get complacent.
MORE: Brest 0-3 PSG: Full Match Highlights As Ousmane Dembele Shines Again
Head coach Luis Enrique made several changes to the side that beat Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1 last weekend. Despite the 3-0 first-leg win, Enrique will likely field a full-strength team for this game.
Here is how Paris Saint-Germain could lineup on Wednesday against Brest:
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Brest (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian was rested for Russian Matvey Safonov against Toulouse but should come back in for the game against Brest.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Hakimi played the full 90 minutes over the weekend but should start this game, possibly coming off later if the game is safe.
CB: Marquinhos - Came on to see out the win over Toulouse in the league. The captain has been incredible this season, guiding a young team.
CB: Willian Pacho - The Ecuadorian continues to look the part for PSG and should start despite playing at the weekend.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Mendes was an unused substitute against Toulouse, possibly with this game in mind.
CM: Vitinha - The playmaker and the calming voice in midfield at 25 years old. One of the stand-out players this season for PSG.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - The goalscorer against Toulouse is second on the team sheet in midfield in these big games.
CM: Desire Doue - Luis Enrique has trusted him to start these last few games and has a good chance to start against Brest.
RW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - He didn't get to start his first Champions League game for PSG last match. Could this be the game he does?
ST: Ousmane Dembele - Came on for the last 25 minutes against Toulouse. Has scored seven goals in three games against Brest this season.
LW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola has been playing well over the last several games and has assisted Dembele numerous times recently.
