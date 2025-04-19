PSG

PSG vs Le Havre: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

PSG welcome relegation-threatened Le Havre at the Parc des Princes.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Sportimage

PSG have already tied up the Ligue 1 title but still want to make history and stay unbeaten for the full season. The first of the final six games is against Le Havre at the Parc des Princes.

Ousmane Dembele is not in the squad as the star forward is rested ahead of three games in six days for PSG. Goncalo Ramos starts up top, alongside Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

Luis Enrique also gives starts to Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Lucas Hernandez, with Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz, and Nuno Mendes rested. Midfielder Lee Kang-in starts after missing the last several games through injury.

PSG Starting Lineup against Le Havre:

39. Matvey Safonov

2. Achraf Hakimi

35. Lucas Beraldo

21. Lucas Hernandez

33. Warren Zaire-Emery

24. Senny Mayulu

49. Ibrahim Mbaye

19. Lee Kang-in

33. Desire Doue

9. Goncalo Ramos

29. Bradley Barcola

The Latest PSG News:

PSG vs Le Havre: Odds And Prediction

PSG vs Le Havre Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Le Havre

Former England Player Believes PSG Has A Major Advantage Over Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Final

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday