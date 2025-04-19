PSG vs Le Havre: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG have already tied up the Ligue 1 title but still want to make history and stay unbeaten for the full season. The first of the final six games is against Le Havre at the Parc des Princes.
Ousmane Dembele is not in the squad as the star forward is rested ahead of three games in six days for PSG. Goncalo Ramos starts up top, alongside Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.
Luis Enrique also gives starts to Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Lucas Hernandez, with Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz, and Nuno Mendes rested. Midfielder Lee Kang-in starts after missing the last several games through injury.
PSG Starting Lineup against Le Havre:
39. Matvey Safonov
2. Achraf Hakimi
35. Lucas Beraldo
21. Lucas Hernandez
33. Warren Zaire-Emery
24. Senny Mayulu
49. Ibrahim Mbaye
19. Lee Kang-in
33. Desire Doue
9. Goncalo Ramos
29. Bradley Barcola
The Latest PSG News:
PSG vs Le Havre: Odds And Prediction
PSG vs Le Havre Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Le Havre
Former England Player Believes PSG Has A Major Advantage Over Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Final