PSG vs Le Havre Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Paris Saint-Germain's quest to achieve a first-ever unbeaten Ligue 1 season continues with a home game against Le Havre on Saturday afternoon.
Luis Enrique's team will be almost entirely focused on the Champions League now, having reached the semi-final stage where a two-legged tie against Arsenal awaits.
PSG has already won the Ligue 1 title thanks to a stunning domestic display, so the pressure will now be on to maintain discipline and bring home that unbeaten record. Considering Le Havre is firmly in the frame for relegation to Ligue 2, this should not be a tough test.
There is scope for some fatigue in the PSG squad given they were playing away at Aston Villa in midweek, but the strength in depth of Enrique's squad means that Le Havre will have its work cut out to move away from the relegation playoff spot this weekend.
Here are the last five results in Ligue 1 between PSG and Le Havre.
Date
Result
August 16, 2024
Le Havre 1-4 PSG
April 27, 2024
PSG 3-3 Le Havre
December 2, 2023
Le Havre 0-2 PSG
April 19, 2009
PSG 3-0 Le Havre
November 15, 2008
Le Havre 1-3 PSG
PSG Team News vs Le Havre
There is an expectation that, after returning from an injury, South Korean star Lee Kang-in should get some minutes in this match. There are three games before the first Champions League match against Arsenal, so Luis Enrique is not expected to be very cautious with his selections against Le Havre.
Bradley Barcola has scored against Le Havre on more than one occasion, so the Frenchman could be given the nod in attack, almost certainly with Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia alongside him. There are no injuries for Enrique to consider.
PSG vs Le Havre Date
Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
PSG vs Le Havre Kick-Off Time
Time: 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST, 5:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Le Havre
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
