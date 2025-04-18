PSG vs Le Havre: Odds And Prediction
It is no secret that almost all of Paris Saint-Germain's attention for the foreseeable future will be on the UEFA Champions League, with the Ligue 1 title already in the bag.
That being said, there is still something to play for domestically. PSG could go a full league season without losing a match for the first time ever, and Le Havre will be the latest side to try and stop that from happening.
Sitting down in the relegation playoff spot, Le Havre has every reason to try and cause an upset at the Parc des Princes this weekend. Even one point could be crucial in their battle to stay in the French top flight.
There may be some slightly tired legs in the PSG squad after the loss away at Aston Villa in midweek, but Luis Enrique has so much depth in his team and very little in the way of injury troubles. It is very tough to picture anything other than another three points for the champions.
Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction before the match (odds via Draftkings).
PSG vs Le Havre Odds
Moneyline:
PSG: -700
Draw: +850
Le Havre: +1300
Double chance:
PSG or tie: -5000
Le Havre or tie: +475
PSG or Le Havre: -2000
Both teams to score:
Yes: -125
No: -105
Total goals:
PSG: 1.5 (Over -700, Under +400)
Le Havre: 1.5 (Over +360, Under -575)
PSG vs Le Havre Prediction
It would take a very brave person to bet against Paris Saint-Germain for this match. The only factor in Le Havre's favor prior to kick-off is that Les Parisiens were away in midweek and therefore could be fatigued.
Realistically, though, Luis Enrique could put out an almost entirely changed starting eleven from the Aston Villa match and still see his side cruise to an easy victory. The gulf between PSG and some of the sides at the bottom of Ligue 1 is, frankly, too wide.
Le Havre has conceded the third highest number of goals so far this season in Ligue 1 with 62, so there is scope for the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue to fill their boots at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.
Winner: PSG
