PSG vs Le Havre: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG are back in Ligue 1 action four days after their Champions League battle with Aston Villa. They face Le Havre at the Parc des Princes on April 19, the first of three league games in six days.
The Ligue 1 title is already secured, so after such an energy-sapping game in midweek, head coach Luis Enrique may make changes to the side to rest some players ahead of the other two games. However, he may not make too many changes as the Parisians look to keep their unbeaten record in the league this season.
Enrique has no injruy issues ahad of the game against Le Club Doyen. Here is how the Spaniard could set out his team against their weekend opponents.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs Le Havre (4-3-3)
GK: Matvey Safonov - After his heroics in midweek, Gianluigi Donnarumma may be rested for this game, giving Safonov another chance in goal.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - It's anybody's question who Enrique may rest in his back four; Hakimi may be the one who starts the game and comes off later.
CB: Marquinhos - The captain played on Tuesday but had a much longer rest than others before having been suspended for the first leg of the UCL.
CB: Lucas Beraldo - Beraldo missed out in the second leg but should start here, with Willian Pacho possibly earning a rest.
LB: Lucas Hernandez - Out of the two wing-backs, Nuno Mendes may be more likely to start on the bench with Hernandez coming in.
CM: Warren Zaire-Emery - The young Frenchman should start this game, having been used as a substitute in the Champions League games since returning from injury.
CM: Vitinha - Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha have played a lot of football over the past weeks, and either one could be rested for this game, possibly the slightly older Ruiz.
CM: Senny Mayulu - The young midfielder has not featured for a while, but this could be an opportunity against a relegation-threatened team.
RW: Desire Doue - The Ligue 1 March POTM started on the bench against Aston Villa but could be in line to start this game.
ST: Goncalo Ramos - The Portuguese striker has been used sparingly this season but may get more changes in the league with the title won.
LW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola surprisingly got the start on Tuesday over Doue but could play in the front three with him on Saturday.
