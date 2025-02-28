PSG vs Lille: Predicted Lineup for Ligue 1 Clash
PSG has two massive games coming up, the first against Lille in the domestic league, and they are looking to stay unbeaten.
The Parisians hold a significant advantage over second-place Marseille but can not take its focus away, despite the Champions League game against Liverpool next up.
Head coach Luis Enrique will likely play a strong side against Les Dogues in Ligue 1. A win will extend its lead in the standings to 16 points, with Mareill playing on March 2.
Could this be Enrique's starting XI for the game at the Parc des Princes against Lille?
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Lille (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The big Italian was rested in the French Cup game but should be back in goal for the Lille game.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Hakimi played 60 minutes against Stade Briochin and could start unless Enrique turns to 18-year-old Yoram Zague.
CB: Marquinhos - The Captain was an unused substitute in midweek, and there is a good chance he will start this game.
CB: Lucas Beraldo - The young Brazilian has featured several times recently, playing well in those games. Beraldo or Pacho will likely partner with Marquinhos.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Mendes was another unused substitute against Stade Briochin. He could start the game ahead of Hernandez.
CM: Desire Doue - Doue has played a lot of football recently but is in good form. It will be hard for Enrique to rest the attacking player.
CM: Vitinha - The Portuguese midfielder was one of the players who didn't make the trip. A vital player for the big games coming up.
CM: João Neves - Fabián Ruiz played the full 90 minutes in the French Cup, so he has a chance of being rested. Neves could start, but Lee Kang-in could also play if fit.
RW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola came on as a second-half substitute and grabbed another assist, making it three in his last three.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - The French striker continued his excellent scoring record, coming off the bench late to score in stoppage time in the French Cup.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Enrique may go for his strongest front three, possibly resting one or two if his side wins. This means that Kvaratskhelia may start on the left.
The Latest PSG News
PSG vs Lille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Luis Enrique Reveals Crucial PSG Star Won’t Be Fully Fit Against Liverpool
Luis Enrique Has a Surprising Rank Amongst Head Coaches Regarding Money Spent Since 2020